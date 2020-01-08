|
|
On December 15, 2019 June Royer (nee Albrecht), long-time resident of Lutherville, passed away peacefully; she was 94. June was predeceased by her husband, Jim Royer, in 2015 and is survived by her children Randy Royer and wife Joy, Corry Royer and wife Lynn Huntley, and Denise Duvall and husband Charlie; also by grandchildren, Brandon Duvall and wife Becky, Jason Duvall and wife Tara, Jesse Phillips and husband Scott, Lauren Driver and husband Nick, Oliver Royer Zuses, and Casey Royer; and by 11 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on January 14 th from 6:00 to 8-30 PM at Peaceful Alternatives, 2325 York Road, Timonium. June's Memorial Service will be held at Timonium United Methodist Church, 2300 Pots Springs Road, Timonium, MD 21093, on January 15th at 11:00 AM followed by a luncheon also at the church. A private, family-only ceremony at the graveside will follow the luncheon. Memorial contributions may be made in June's name to the Jim and June Royer Scholarship Fund at Timonium United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.peacefulalternatives.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 8, 2020