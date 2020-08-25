On August 22, 2020, June T. Santoro; beloved wife of the late Anthony P. "Drapey" Santoro, Sr.; devoted mother of Joseph Santoro and his friend Terry; Theresa Santoro and her husband Mike, Nicholas Santoro and his wife Graziella and the late Anthony Santoro, Jr., and Barbara Lancelotta and her husband Raymond; cherished mother in law of Lyn Santoro; loving grandmother of Anthony, III, Joseph, Christopher, Theresa, Jenna, Natalie, Nico, Bo, Casey, Luca and the late Phillip, Michael, and Matthew; dear great grandmother of Alyssa, Carmen, Dominic, Anthony, Camden, Benicio, Raymond, Parker, Fabiana, Siena and Luca.



Family and friends are invited to gather at the Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc. (9705 Belair Road Nottingham, MD 21236) on Wednesday from 5:00 - 9:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. Interment in Parkwood Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at:



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store