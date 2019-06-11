Junior Bryan McGrady of Aberdeen MD went home to be with the Lord on June 7th 2019 at The Haven Convalescent Home after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Born March 25th 1934 in Grayson County Virginia, he was the son of the late Millard and Lillie McGrady. Bryan lived in Aberdeen MD since 1955. He worked at Bata Shoe Factory, Wiley's Manufacturing, and retired from Aberdeen Proving Ground. He was a devout Christian loving husband and father. Bryan was a member of the Aberdeen Evangel Assembly of God Church, where he served as a trustee and usher. He also attended Wesleyan United Methodist Church.Bryan was preceded in death by his first wife Rilda Hill of 45 years, and second wife Betty Doane of 10 years. He is survived by his daughter Sherry Rice and husband Clarence of New Castle PA. step children Duane Doane of Aberdeen MD, Milissa Doane and husband Bob of Conowingo MD and Jeffery Doane and wife Teri of Abingdon MD, brother Louis McGrady and wife Carol of Grayson County VA, grandchildren Rachael Rice and Brian Rice, step grandchildren Katlyn Plummber and Brett Doane. In addition to his parents and wives, Bryan was preceded in death by a brother, Lytie McGrady and sister, Carol Greer. Funeral services will be held at McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, MD, on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 10 am. Interment will be at Bel Air Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com. Published in Baltimore Sun from June 11 to June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary