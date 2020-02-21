|
Junior L. Henemyre, of Havre de Grace, died Sunday, February 16, at Seasons Hospice at Franklin Square. He was 79.
Born in Richmond, IN, he was the son of the late Henry and Helen (Johnson) Henemyre.
Master Sergeant Henemyre retired from the US Army after over 20 years of service to his country, which included a tour in Vietnam. His second career included district manager for Rack Rite Foods and later on to Proctor and Gamble. A former Havre de Grace Little League baseball umpire, he was a member of the Havre de Grace VFW and American Legion, and also a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Felizitas (Brand) Henemyre; children, Michael Henemyre of Conowingo, Felizitas Devine of Vero Beach, FL, Claudia Henemyre of Bethesda and Jessica Walsh of Baltimore; grandchildren, Matthew, Luke, Mickaela, Justin, Nathan and Kyla; and five great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his siblings, James, Sandra, and Donald.
A visitation will be held at the Tarring-Cargo Funeral Home on Friday, February 21, from 6-9pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, February 22, at 9:30am at St. Patrick's Catholic Church. Interment will be in Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Susan G. Komen Foundation at https://ww5.komen.org. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.tarringcargo.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 21, 2020