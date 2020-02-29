|
Junius Randolph, Sr. peacefully passed away on Feb 22, 2020. He is the beloved father of Arthur Randolph(Marva) and Junius Randolph Jr. (Gayle); devoted grandfather of Junius III and Jillian Randolph; and loving brother of Edith Moore (Lenny).
Friends may visit the March Life Tribute Center, 5616 Old Court Rd, Windsor Mill, MD 21244 on Sunday after 2:00 PM where the family will receive friends from 6-8:00 PM and on Monday at 10:30 AM followed by Funeral Services at 11:00 AM.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 29, 2020