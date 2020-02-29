Home

March Life Tribute Center
5616 Old Court Rd
Randallstown, MD 21133
(410) 655-0110
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
March Life Tribute Center
5616 Old Court Rd
Randallstown, MD 21133
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
March Life Tribute Center
5616 Old Court Rd
Randallstown, MD 21133
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
March Life Tribute Center
5616 Old Court Rd
Randallstown, MD 21133
Junius Randolph Sr.

Junius Randolph Sr. Notice
Junius Randolph, Sr. peacefully passed away on Feb 22, 2020. He is the beloved father of Arthur Randolph(Marva) and Junius Randolph Jr. (Gayle); devoted grandfather of Junius III and Jillian Randolph; and loving brother of Edith Moore (Lenny).

Friends may visit the March Life Tribute Center, 5616 Old Court Rd, Windsor Mill, MD 21244 on Sunday after 2:00 PM where the family will receive friends from 6-8:00 PM and on Monday at 10:30 AM followed by Funeral Services at 11:00 AM.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 29, 2020
