More Obituaries for Justin Olney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Justin Olney

Justin Olney Notice
Age 50, of Parkville, passed away December 22nd, 2019. He is survived by his son, Jacob Corfield (Rob), grandson, parents, Stephen and Cindy Olney, brother, Stephen Olney, Jr. (Gwen), step-brother, Kevin Anderson (Barbara), step-sister, Kimberly Witherspoon (Troy), and loving nieces, nephews, and friends. He is predeceased by mother, Barbara Griffin, and loving mom, Carol Addiss. Justin was born in Palm Springs, Ca. and was a graduate of South Lakes High School in Reston, Va. Justin had the ability to find the good in all people and things, and wished for everyone to live their best lives. He loved music, dancing, and most of all, expressing himself through his art and drawings.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 19, 2020
