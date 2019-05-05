Home

Justin R. KEYS

Justin R. KEYS Notice
On Thursday, May, 2, 2019 of Baltimore, MD, age 37. Beloved husband of the late Rebecca Frederick-Keys; cherished son of Sandra Cyrus and the late Gregory Cyrus; adored brother of Genevieve Emory and her husband Tom, Julianna Cyrus and Jeffrey Beall-Cyrus. The family will receive friends at Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center, P.A., 2325 York Rd., Timonium, MD 21093 on Thursday, May 9 from 6-8 PM where a memorial service will be held on Friday, May 10 beginning at 11 AM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, please remember Justin with memorial contributions to the Best Friends Animal Society, 5001 Angel Canyon Rd., Kanab, UT 84741. For a full obituary and to leave online condolences, please visitwww.peacefulalternatives.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 5, 2019
