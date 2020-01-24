|
Justin Henry Saltzgiver, 38, of Bel Air, died at his home on January 18, 2020. He was born August 20, 1981, the son of Stephen H Saltzgiver and Thelma Lee (Martin) Haber. Justin attended St. Paul's Lutheran School in Kingsville, MD, and graduated from Bel Air High School. He worked with several electrical companies in Harford County, MD. Justin was a very fun-loving, caring, and happy person and had a passion for music. His optimistic personality led him to pursue furthering his education. He was planning to attend Harford Community College. Justin was preceded in death by his sister, Stephanie Saltzgiver who died in 2018. Justin is survived by his father and stepmother- Steve and Ruby Anne Saltzgiver of Bel Air, MD, his mother and stepfather Thelma Haber and Dante Galas of Tom's River, NJ, his stepsister & husband Dawn & Wayne Edwards-Smith, and stepbrother & wife Craig & Shawn Edwards. A memorial service to celebrate the life of Justin Henry Saltzgiver will be held Saturday, February 1 at 11:00 am at West Nottingham Presbyterian Church, 1195 Firetower Road, Colora, MD, 21917.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 24, 2020