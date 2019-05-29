|
On May 28, 2019 JUSTINE M. SIMON, beloved wife of the late Edward M. Simon, devoted mother of Cynthia M. Simon and the late Edward M. Simon, Jr. and James B. Simon, dear mother-in-law of Patricia Simon and loving grandmother of Michael, Kenneth, Lisa and Julia. Family and friends are invited to attend a Catholic Prayer Service on Saturday, June 1st in the Chapel of Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens at 11:00a.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to American Macular Degeneration Foundation, P.O. Box 515 Northampton, MA 01061 or www.macular.org. Condolences may be sent to www.jfhmd.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 29 to May 30, 2019