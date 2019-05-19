Home

J.V. "Reece" Wilmoth

Notice Condolences Flowers

J.V. "Reece" Wilmoth Notice
On May 16, 2019, J.V. "Reece" Wilmoth passed away. He was the beloved husband of the late Maryanna A. Wilmoth (nee Gerst); devoted father of David J. Wilmoth and his wife Kathi, and Regina A. Kahl and her husband William; loving grandfather of Rene Roddam and her husband Howard "Cliff", and Lori Kahl. Reece is survived by many loving extended family members and friends.Relatives and friends are invited to visit at Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc., 9705 Belair Rd., Nottingham, MD 21236, on Monday, May 20, 2019, from 3-5pm and 7-9pm. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, at 10am, at St. Joseph Catholic Church (Fullerton, MD). Interment will be in Gardens of Faith Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be left for the family at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 19, 2019
