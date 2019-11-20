Home

Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
410-377-8300
Calling hours
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME INC.
6500 York Rd.
Baltimore, MD
View Map
Calling hours
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME INC.
6500 York Rd.
Baltimore, MD
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of the Nativity
20 E. Ridgely Rd.
Timonium, MD
View Map
On November 15, 2019 Kathryn "ANNE" Krauter beloved wife of James Boyd Hayes; loving mother of Katherine Anne Hayes; beloved daughter of the late Catherine Ann (nee Rackensperger) and James Nicholas Krauter.

Friends may call at the family-owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME INC. 6500 York Rd. (at Overbrook) on Sunday, November 24th from 1-3 and 5-7 PM. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Monday, November 25th at 10 AM at Church of the Nativity 20 E. Ridgely Rd. Timonium, MD 21093. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. Those desiring may make contributions in her name to the Melanoma Research Foundation. www.mwfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 20, 2019
