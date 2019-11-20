|
|
On November 15, 2019 Kathryn "ANNE" Krauter beloved wife of James Boyd Hayes; loving mother of Katherine Anne Hayes; beloved daughter of the late Catherine Ann (nee Rackensperger) and James Nicholas Krauter.
Friends may call at the family-owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME INC. 6500 York Rd. (at Overbrook) on Sunday, November 24th from 1-3 and 5-7 PM. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Monday, November 25th at 10 AM at Church of the Nativity 20 E. Ridgely Rd. Timonium, MD 21093. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. Those desiring may make contributions in her name to the Melanoma Research Foundation. www.mwfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 20, 2019