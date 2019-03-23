Karen A. Gray, 61, of The Villages, FL, passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at her home. Born on September 27, 1957, in Brooklyn, NY, she was the daughter of Joseph Bivona and the late Mary (Hagan) Bivona. She was the loving wife of the late Robert Lee Gray, Sr., who passed away in 2003.Karen was a retired secretary and moved to The Villages in 2012. She was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church and enjoyed scrapbooking and card making.Surviving her is a son: Robert Gray and wife Lindsay of St. Petersburg, FL, grandson: Miles Lee Gray, and siblings: Lou Bivona and wife Kathy, Joe Bivona and wife Lisa, Tara Bivona, and Noreen Bivona.She was predeceased by a son: Charles F. Gray.The family will receive friends for a memorial gathering on Tuesday, April 2, from 6- 8 pm at the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., 11605 Reisterstown Road, Owings Mills, MD 21117. A Memorial Mass will be held on Wednesday, April 3, at 10 am, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 63 Sacred Heart Lane, Glyndon, MD 21071. Inurnment will be on Wednesday, April 3, at 1:45 pm in Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery, Owings Mills, MD.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church building fund, http://www.sumtercatholic.org/donate-online.Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary