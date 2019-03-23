Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. - Owings Mills
11605 Reisterstown Road
Owings Mills, MD 21117
(410) 356-7676
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Gray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen A. Gray

Notice Condolences Flowers

Karen A. Gray Notice
Karen A. Gray, 61, of The Villages, FL, passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at her home. Born on September 27, 1957, in Brooklyn, NY, she was the daughter of Joseph Bivona and the late Mary (Hagan) Bivona. She was the loving wife of the late Robert Lee Gray, Sr., who passed away in 2003.Karen was a retired secretary and moved to The Villages in 2012. She was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church and enjoyed scrapbooking and card making.Surviving her is a son: Robert Gray and wife Lindsay of St. Petersburg, FL, grandson: Miles Lee Gray, and siblings: Lou Bivona and wife Kathy, Joe Bivona and wife Lisa, Tara Bivona, and Noreen Bivona.She was predeceased by a son: Charles F. Gray.The family will receive friends for a memorial gathering on Tuesday, April 2, from 6- 8 pm at the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., 11605 Reisterstown Road, Owings Mills, MD 21117. A Memorial Mass will be held on Wednesday, April 3, at 10 am, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 63 Sacred Heart Lane, Glyndon, MD 21071. Inurnment will be on Wednesday, April 3, at 1:45 pm in Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery, Owings Mills, MD.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church building fund, http://www.sumtercatholic.org/donate-online.Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now