Karen A. Nordhoff
On November 28, 2020; Karen A. Nordhoff, 69 of Parkville, Maryland; beloved wife of the late Robert Nordhoff; devoted mother of Kristen Benner; cherished grandmother of Tyler Benner; loving sister of Arthur Gowland, Robert Gowland and the late Tammy Baldwin; daughter of Lorraine Gowland and the late Leroy Widmyer; step daughter of Robert Gowland; also survived by many loving friends.

Services are private by family. A celebration of life to be scheduled at a future date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Baltimore Humane Society, 1601 Nicodemus Road, Reisterstown, Maryland 21136. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com

Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Parkville
8800 Harford Road
Parkville, MD 21234
(410) 665-9444
