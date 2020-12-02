On November 28, 2020; Karen A. Nordhoff, 69 of Parkville, Maryland; beloved wife of the late Robert Nordhoff; devoted mother of Kristen Benner; cherished grandmother of Tyler Benner; loving sister of Arthur Gowland, Robert Gowland and the late Tammy Baldwin; daughter of Lorraine Gowland and the late Leroy Widmyer; step daughter of Robert Gowland; also survived by many loving friends.
Services are private by family. A celebration of life to be scheduled at a future date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Baltimore Humane Society, 1601 Nicodemus Road, Reisterstown, Maryland 21136. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com