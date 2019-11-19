Home

Ambrose Funeral Home
1328 Sulphur Spring Road
Arbutus, MD 21227
410-242-2211
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Ambrose Funeral Home
1328 Sulphur Spring Road
Arbutus, MD 21227
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Ambrose Funeral Home
1328 Sulphur Spring Road
Arbutus, MD 21227
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Ascension Catholic Church
4603 Poplar Ave.
Halethorpe, MD
View Map
Karen Anne Mellott sadly passed away on November 17, 2019 at the age of 74. She is the loving daughter of the late Louisa & the late Charles Schuhmacher; devoted wife of the late Joseph Mellott; loving mother of Kerri Hewitt (Morris, III) & the late Kristi Lynn Moore; caring sister of the late Donald C. Schumacher (Joan); dear grandmother of Aric Cameron Moore, Corrie Felicia Mellott (Tevin), & Laci Tyler Mellott; caring great grandmother of Kasen; cherished sister-in-law of Edward Mellott (Janet); Karen is also survived by many other loving family members & friends. Family & friends may gather at the family owned & operated Ambrose Funeral Home, Inc., 1328 Sulphur Spring Rd., Halethorpe, MD 21227 for a public visitation on Wednesday, November 20th from 3-5 PM & 7-9 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Thursday, November 21st at 10 AM at Ascension Catholic Church, 4603 Poplar Ave., Halethorpe, MD 21227. Interment will immediately follow at Loudon Park Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 19, 2019
