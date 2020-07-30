On July 27, 2020, Karen Anne Michel (nee Scherer) passed away. She was the beloved wife of John H. Michel; devoted daughter of the late Raymond and Theresa Scherer; step-daughter of the late Hermine Scherer; loving sister of Ray Scherer and his wife Fran, Diane Derescavage and her husband Sonny, Bob Scherer and his wife Michele, Mike Scherer and his wife Janice, Sue Scherer, Mark Scherer and his wife Sue, Terry Gindele and his wife Blondell, Craig Gindele and his wife Jan, and Amy Elliott and her husband Roger. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to gather at the Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc., 9705 Belair RD, Nottingham, MD 21236, on Friday, July 31, 2020, from 3-5pm and 7-9pm. Further visitation will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020, from 9:30am to 10:30am. Due to Covid restrictions, the funeral service and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Karen's name to the Humane Society of the United States, 1255 23rd St., NW, Suite 450, Washington, DC 20037, or the Little Sisters of the Poor, 601 Maiden Choice Ln, Catonsville, MD 21228. Condolences may be left for the family at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com