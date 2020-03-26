|
Karen Valerie Azzaro, age 73, of Ellicott City, passed away on Saturday, March 20, 2020, at Mercy Hospital.
Born November 12, 1946, in Chicago, IL, she was the daughter of the late Albert "Al" Rosendahl and Irene Kolomyski Rosendahl. She was the loving wife of over 50 years to Richard Allan Azzaro.
Karen had worked many years ago managing the Tea Room at the former Woodward and Lothrop Department Store. After the closing of the department store chain, she was a home economics teacher in Prince George and Howard counties. She retired from River Hill High School, Clarksville. During her years teaching, she worked actively in developing the state-wide curriculum for home economics.
Surviving in addition to her husband is her mother-in-law, Ruby E. Azzaro of Yonkers, NY. She is also survived by brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and nieces and nephews.
Karen was predeceased by her brother, Albert "Bert" Rosendahl, Jr.
A celebration of Karen's life will be held at a later date. Due notice will be given.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Society of the Honor Guard Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, Centennial Never Forget Garden (SHGTUS) P.O. Box 1111, Hermitage, PA 16148.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 26, 2020