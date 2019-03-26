In the early morning of March 16, 2019 Karen Adele Clark of Roanoke, Virginia, formerly of Laurel, Maryland, left her earthly home to meet God in Heaven. She fought cancer for nine years with courage and optimism. She gave her family and friends hope, and faced her many treatments without complaint, no mater how ill she was.Karen was born in Washington, D.C. on October 30, 1957 and was raised in College Park and Laurel, Maryland. She graduated from Laurel High School in 1975. Karen was a "people person", enjoyed working in retail in Maryland and Virginia, until she became ill. Her many friends and family rallied around her on this long journey. Karen loved animals and doted on her pet Maltese, Mabel Jean, who returned her love.Karen is survived by her parents; Robert and Diane Clark of Laurel; brother, Blane Clark (Eleanor), Hiltons, Virginia; sisters, Monica McGirt, Crownsville, Md; Janet McFarland (Michael), Linthicum, Md; Colleen Guagliardo (Tony), Canton, Ga; Melinda Sullivan (Richard), Sinking Spring, Pa.Karen was a loving Aunt to four nieces and seven nephews and one great nephew.Funeral arrangements were private. Karen's wish was to spend her ever after days in Mexico near special friends and the beautiful butterflies she admired and loved. A memorial service will be held in Roanoke, Virginia on May 4, 2019 for family and friends. Peace and Love, Karen. Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 26 to Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary