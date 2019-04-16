Home

POWERED BY

Services
McComas Funeral Home
1317 Cokesbury Road
Abingdon, MD 21009
410-676-4600
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Hinckle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen Denise Hinckle

Notice Condolences Flowers

Karen Denise Hinckle Notice
Karen Denise Hinckle, age 62, of Aberdeen, MD passed away on April 12, 2019 at her home. Born in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Lorna (Bligh) Schloer. Karen worked as an Office Administrator for Abingdon Fire Company for 17 years and was an active member of St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church in Aberdeen most of her life. Karen loved the ocean, collecting sea shells and enjoyed traveling to warm sandy islands with her family. Karen was devoted to her family and a giving and caring friend who loved her animals.Karen is survived by her husband of 39 years, Noble Gary Hinckle, sisters, Denise R. Kropp of Aberdeen and Roberta L. Hornbarger of Aberdeen; and nieces, Lauren Walker of White Marsh and Emily Kropp of Aberdeen. Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, MD on Saturday, April 20, 2019, from 10 am-1 pm with a memorial service following at 1 pm.Contributions may be made to Luna's House, P.O. Box 802, Abingdon, MD, 21009 or Abingdon Fire Company, 3306 Abingdon Road, Abingdon, MD, 21009 or Senator Bob Hooper House, c/o Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation, 520 Upper Chesapeake Drive, Suite 405, Bel Air, MD, 21014. Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now