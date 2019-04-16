Karen Denise Hinckle, age 62, of Aberdeen, MD passed away on April 12, 2019 at her home. Born in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Lorna (Bligh) Schloer. Karen worked as an Office Administrator for Abingdon Fire Company for 17 years and was an active member of St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church in Aberdeen most of her life. Karen loved the ocean, collecting sea shells and enjoyed traveling to warm sandy islands with her family. Karen was devoted to her family and a giving and caring friend who loved her animals.Karen is survived by her husband of 39 years, Noble Gary Hinckle, sisters, Denise R. Kropp of Aberdeen and Roberta L. Hornbarger of Aberdeen; and nieces, Lauren Walker of White Marsh and Emily Kropp of Aberdeen. Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, MD on Saturday, April 20, 2019, from 10 am-1 pm with a memorial service following at 1 pm.Contributions may be made to Luna's House, P.O. Box 802, Abingdon, MD, 21009 or Abingdon Fire Company, 3306 Abingdon Road, Abingdon, MD, 21009 or Senator Bob Hooper House, c/o Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation, 520 Upper Chesapeake Drive, Suite 405, Bel Air, MD, 21014. Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com. Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary