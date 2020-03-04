|
Karen E. Dashiell, 69, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020. She was the loving wife of Michael R. Dashiell and they recently celebrated 52 years of marriage on February 19. Born in Washington, D.C., Karen was the daughter of the late Earl and Florence (Stanford) Young. A dedicated Registered Nurse, she had worked at the Johns Hopkins Children's Center and later for Levindale Rehabilitation, both of Baltimore, Maryland. She enjoyed gardening, reading, and traveling. Karen was a wonderful woman and will be greatly missed.
Surviving in addition to her husband are two children, Dawn Dashiell Oppenheim, and her husband Steve of Miramar, FL, and Earl Stewart Dashiell, and his wife Melissa of Stewartstown; 7 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; and one sister, Susan Dugan of Ft. Myers, FL. Services and interment are private and at the convenience of her family. HartensteinCares.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 4, 2020