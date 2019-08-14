|
|
Karen E. Glowacki, 59, passed away surrounded by her family on August 11, 2019; loving daughter of Gerald A. and Carole A. Glowacki; devoted sister of Janice Marie Glowacki-Zdanis and her husband Michael R. Zdanis, and Scott Glowacki; beloved aunt of Mateja Zdanis Mowlds and her husband Tyler, Quentin Michael Zdanis; dear niece of John T. Andrews, Jr.; also survived by her dearest friend Lisa Vonasek.
The family will receive friends at Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc., 10 W. Padonia Road (at York Rd.) Timonium, MD 21093 on Monday, August 26 from 5 to 8 pm at which a time a funeral service to celebrate Karen's life will be held at 6 pm. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be directed in Karen's memory to the Arc Baltimore, Attn: Development, 7215 York Rd., Baltimore, MD 21212 and/or Special Olympics of MD, 3701 Commerce Drive, #103, Baltimore, MD 21227. A guest book is available at
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 14, 2019