Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc.
10 West Padonia Road
Timonium, MD 21093
(410) 252-6000
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc.
10 West Padonia Road
Timonium, MD 21093
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
6:00 PM
Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc.
10 West Padonia Road
Timonium, MD 21093
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen GLOWACKI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen E. GLOWACKI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Karen E. GLOWACKI Notice
Karen E. Glowacki, 59, passed away surrounded by her family on August 11, 2019; loving daughter of Gerald A. and Carole A. Glowacki; devoted sister of Janice Marie Glowacki-Zdanis and her husband Michael R. Zdanis, and Scott Glowacki; beloved aunt of Mateja Zdanis Mowlds and her husband Tyler, Quentin Michael Zdanis; dear niece of John T. Andrews, Jr.; also survived by her dearest friend Lisa Vonasek.

The family will receive friends at Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc., 10 W. Padonia Road (at York Rd.) Timonium, MD 21093 on Monday, August 26 from 5 to 8 pm at which a time a funeral service to celebrate Karen's life will be held at 6 pm. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be directed in Karen's memory to the Arc Baltimore, Attn: Development, 7215 York Rd., Baltimore, MD 21212 and/or Special Olympics of MD, 3701 Commerce Drive, #103, Baltimore, MD 21227. A guest book is available at
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karen's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now