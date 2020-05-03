Karen Frailer (nee Rathell), 58, of Dundalk, MD, passed away peacefully on April 27, 2020 in her sleep at home. She was born on August 29, 1961 to Carl Rathell and Diana Rathell.



Karen enjoyed life through simple pleasures; spending time with her children and grandson, chatting with friends and family, and baking pumpkin bread during the holidays. She had a warm and friendly personality and a gift for making friends wherever she went.



Karen is survived by her children Melanie Frailer, and Robert Frailer Jr and wife Kendra; grandson Gage; siblings Terri Lewis, Jeff Rathell, Judi DeLost, Timmy Rathell and wife Angel; and many nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, and brother Carl "Bo" Rathell Jr.



