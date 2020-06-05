Karen Teresa Johnson, a retired union carpenter, the first female graduate of Carver Vocational- Technical High School's Construction Trades, Carpentry Program and member of Local 101 Mid Atlantic Regional Council of Carpenters has died suddenly at 59. Karen departed this world on May 27, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. She is survived by her daughter Moon Hamilton. Karen was preceded in death by her father William T. Johnson and mother Mary L. Johnson. In lieu of flowers, the family requests individuals donate to the Equal Justice Initiative (EJI) in honor of her memory. She desired to visit the EJI Legacy Museum, which opened on her birthday in 2018. Please go to: https://support.eji.org/give/153413/#!/donation/checkout to donate.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 5, 2020.