Karen Juanita Snead (nee Knott) of Baltimore, MD departed this life on April 23, 2020. Karen was born October 29, 1958 to the late Dorothy Edwards and Earnest Knott, Sr.



In 1981, she received a BA in Criminal Justice from Coppin State University.



At the time of her demise, Karen was employed as a Resident Advocate with Community Assistance Network Inc.



Karen is survived by son, Gordon and a host of siblings, other relatives and friends.



The family will hold a private memorial service.



