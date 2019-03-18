Home

Karen L. Berezny Notice
On Saturday, March 16, 2019 Karen Lee Berezny of Rosedale, age 64. Beloved daughter of the late John Berezny, Jr. and Emma Jane (nee Davis) Berezny; loving sister of G. Dwayne Berezny and his partner F. Scott Black, James K. Berezny; also survived by her dear friend, Billy. Karen was a computer analyst at N.S.A. for 32 years. The family will receive friends at Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center, P.A., 2325 York Rd., Timonium, MD 21093 on Sunday, March 24, 2019 from 3-6 PM. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Green Ridge Memorial Park, 2901 Memorial Blvd. Connellsville, PA, 15425. beginning at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, please remember Karen with memorial contributions to Children's Playhouse of Maryland, 7201 Rossville Blvd, Baltimore, MD 21237. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 18 to Mar. 20, 2019
