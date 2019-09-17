Home

Austin Eberly Funeral Home
104 W Main St
Dallastown, PA 17313
(717) 244-5704
Viewing
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Austin Eberly Funeral Home
104 W Main St
Dallastown, PA 17313
View Map
Viewing
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Austin Eberly Funeral Home
104 W Main St
Dallastown, PA 17313
View Map
Viewing
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Austin Eberly Funeral Home
104 W Main St
Dallastown, PA 17313
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Austin Eberly Funeral Home
104 W Main St
Dallastown, PA 17313
View Map
Karen Lewandowski


1963 - 2019
Karen Lewandowski Notice
Karen Elaine (Wright) Lewandowski, 56 of Red Lion, passed away peacefully at WellSpan York Hospital surrounded by her family on Monday, September 16.

She is survived by her husband, Mark J. Lewandowski of Red Lion, PA; children, Tristin N. Ziegenhein and her husband Frederick of Pasadena, MD and Joseph M. Lewandowski of Red Lion, PA; parents, Orville and Marie (Swart) Wright of York, PA. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Chesnie, Berklie and Dierks; brothers, Edward Wright and his wife Megan of Windsor, PA and Wayne Wright and his wife Donna of York, PA; as well as nieces, nephews, extended family and her beloved dog, Skye.

A viewing will take place on Thursday, September 19th from 3-5 PM and 7-9 PM, at the Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc., 104 W. Main St., Dallastown and then again at the funeral home on Friday, September 20th, from 9-10 AM with a funeral service beginning at 10 AM, with Pastor Steven Schmuck officiating. Interment will follow in Mount Rose Cemetery.

www.eberlyfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 17, 2019
