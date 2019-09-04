Home

Memorial Mass
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Lady Chapel of the Cathedral of Mary Our Queen
5200 N. Charles Street
Baltimore, MD
On September 1, 2019, Karen Ruth Lathie McGuire Frazier, beloved wife of the late Donald Paul Frazier, Sr.; devoted mother of Donald Paul Frazier, Jr. (Kathleen) and Robin Frazier Kandel (Barry); loving grandmother of Laura E. Frazier, Sarah C. Frazier and Bentley C. Kandel; loving great grandmother of Xavier L. Frazier and Quinten M. Frazier; and dear sister of David J. McGuire.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated in the Lady Chapel of the Cathedral of Mary Our Queen on Saturday, Sept. 7th at 11 AM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Macular Degeneration Association or .
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 4, 2019
