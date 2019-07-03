Home

Ruck-Towson Funeral Home Inc
1050 York Rd
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
9:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church (Hydes)
Karen Schafer Notice
On July 1, 2019, Karen Ann Schafer, (nee Gregory), beloved wife of Robert F. Schafer, devoted mother of Lindsay Kehring and her husband Glenn, loving grandmother of Brendan, Matthew, and Josie Kehring, dear sister of Charles Gregory, Susan Grevey, and Brian Gregory.

Friends may call at the family owned Ruck-Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Road (at beltway exit 26) on Friday 2-4 & 6-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, 9AM at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church (Hydes). Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Karen's memory to: Towson University Foundation, Inc. 8000 York Road, Towson, Maryland 21252 or St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 13305 Long Green Pike, Hydes, Maryland 21082.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 3, 2019
