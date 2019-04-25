|
On April 23, 2019, Karen "Lynne" Sturm, beloved wife to Paul J. Sturm, loving father to Barbara Shiner (Frank), William "Bill" Ciotola, Jr. (Siobhan), and Karen Smith-Klebe (Marty), and loving sister to the late Robert J. Kelley, III. Also survived by 5 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Friends may call on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Jenkins Memorial Church, 133 Riviera Dr., Riviera Beach, MD 21122 where a service will begin at 12:00 p.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , PO Box 98018, Washington, DC 20090-8018. For online condolences, please visit: stallingsfh.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 25 to Apr. 28, 2019