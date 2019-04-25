Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stallings Funeral Home Pa
3111 Mountain Road
Pasadena, MD 21122
410-360-1770
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Sturm
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen Sturm

Notice Condolences Flowers

Karen Sturm Notice
On April 23, 2019, Karen "Lynne" Sturm, beloved wife to Paul J. Sturm, loving father to Barbara Shiner (Frank), William "Bill" Ciotola, Jr. (Siobhan), and Karen Smith-Klebe (Marty), and loving sister to the late Robert J. Kelley, III. Also survived by 5 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Friends may call on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Jenkins Memorial Church, 133 Riviera Dr., Riviera Beach, MD 21122 where a service will begin at 12:00 p.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , PO Box 98018, Washington, DC 20090-8018. For online condolences, please visit: stallingsfh.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 25 to Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now