Home

POWERED BY

Karen Willis Flanigan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Karen Willis Flanigan Notice
On February 25, 2020, KAREN W. FLANIGAN, beloved wife of William V. Flanigan; devoted mother of Thomas C. Flanigan (Jessica) and Michael Flanigan (Sarah); loving grandmother of Austin, Ellie, Gona, and Tessa Flanigan; dear sister to the late Michael Willis and Patricia Loser. Also survived by many loving family and friends.

Karen was a Marriottsville resident since 1978. She was a teacher at UMBC, Hood College, College of Notre Dame, and Glenelg High School.

A Mass of Christian burial was held at St. Alphonsus Rodriguez Catholic Church. Interment followed in Crest Lawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karen's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -