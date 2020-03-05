|
|
On February 25, 2020, KAREN W. FLANIGAN, beloved wife of William V. Flanigan; devoted mother of Thomas C. Flanigan (Jessica) and Michael Flanigan (Sarah); loving grandmother of Austin, Ellie, Gona, and Tessa Flanigan; dear sister to the late Michael Willis and Patricia Loser. Also survived by many loving family and friends.
Karen was a Marriottsville resident since 1978. She was a teacher at UMBC, Hood College, College of Notre Dame, and Glenelg High School.
A Mass of Christian burial was held at St. Alphonsus Rodriguez Catholic Church. Interment followed in Crest Lawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 5, 2020