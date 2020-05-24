On May 19, 2020, Karen Sommerfeld Wray entered the Peace of Christ at the age of 80. Karen was the beloved wife of the late Kenneth A. Wray, cherished mother of Heather Wray, Jonathan Wray, and Sean Wray; loving grandmother of Molly Wray-Raffel, Nicholaus Galloway, Nathan Galloway, Alanna Wray, Jordan Wray, Nevan Galloway, Annika Wray, Roman Wray, Melena Wray, and Ashton Wray; and dear sister of Wayne Sommerfeld and Ardith Gutkowski.
Karen was born on November 25, 1939 in New Castle, PA to the Rev. Walter R. and Viola C. Sommerfeld. She received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Pittsburgh (1961). Karen married her husband, the late Dr. Kenneth A. Wray, in 1963 and the couple settled in Columbia, Maryland, where they raised their three children. Mrs. Wray completed her Master's of Arts in Adulthood and Aging from Notre Dame of Maryland University (1994), where she was later inducted in the Sigma Phi Omega Honor Society in Gerontology Studies in Aging Program (2000).
For over 35 years, Mrs. Wray served as a staff nurse, head nurse, clinical instructor, visiting nurse, hospice nurse, nursing supervisor, and health coordinator in various locations throughout Central Maryland. Karen loved serving others, playing in her church's handbell choir, planning the children's Sunday school Christmas Eve services, and most of all, welcoming, teaching and loving her grandchildren at "Camp Grandma" on summer vacation days. She was a member of Saint Paul's Lutheran Church in Fulton, Maryland, where a private burial is planned.
Due to the COVID-19, no services will be held at this time, however a memorial service will be planned to take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mrs. Wray's name can be made to the Parkinson's Foundation. Please see www.slackfuneralhome.com for online condolences.
Karen was born on November 25, 1939 in New Castle, PA to the Rev. Walter R. and Viola C. Sommerfeld. She received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Pittsburgh (1961). Karen married her husband, the late Dr. Kenneth A. Wray, in 1963 and the couple settled in Columbia, Maryland, where they raised their three children. Mrs. Wray completed her Master's of Arts in Adulthood and Aging from Notre Dame of Maryland University (1994), where she was later inducted in the Sigma Phi Omega Honor Society in Gerontology Studies in Aging Program (2000).
For over 35 years, Mrs. Wray served as a staff nurse, head nurse, clinical instructor, visiting nurse, hospice nurse, nursing supervisor, and health coordinator in various locations throughout Central Maryland. Karen loved serving others, playing in her church's handbell choir, planning the children's Sunday school Christmas Eve services, and most of all, welcoming, teaching and loving her grandchildren at "Camp Grandma" on summer vacation days. She was a member of Saint Paul's Lutheran Church in Fulton, Maryland, where a private burial is planned.
Due to the COVID-19, no services will be held at this time, however a memorial service will be planned to take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mrs. Wray's name can be made to the Parkinson's Foundation. Please see www.slackfuneralhome.com for online condolences.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 24, 2020.