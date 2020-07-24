Karl "Chuck" Bantum, age 63, of Abingdon, Maryland passed away on July 20, 2020 at his home. Born in Germany, he was the son of Walter and Evelyn (Sampson) Bantum. A graduate of Baltimore City College in 1976, he retired from the Harford County Sheriff's Department where he worked as a Guard at the Harford County Detention Center. He was an avid artist, enjoyed sketching and creating ceramic gargoyles. He was a season ticket holder Ravens fan and a Washington Wizards fan. He played semi-pro baseball and football in the 1970's and 1980's.
Karl is survived by his brother, Raymond E. Bantum, Sr.; sister, Yvonne S. Richardson; nieces, Lilani & Cheri Bantum, Yvette Richardson and Tracy Stanley; nephews, Royce Bailey, Raymond, Jr and Troy & Ryan Bantum; and sister-in-law, Gina Bantum.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Walter E. Bantum, III.
Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, Maryland on Friday, July 31, 2020, from 10-11 am with a service to follow at 11 am. Interment will take place in Jarrettsville Cemetery.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Harford County Sheriff's Deputy Union Benevolent Fund, P.O. Box 881, Bel Air, MD 21014.
