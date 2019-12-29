|
|
Karl Jacob Matzdorf, age 81, of Padonia, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, December 8, 2019. Karl was born on October 17, 1938, in Baltimore, Maryland, to the late Jacob and Dorthy (nee Kress) Matzdorf. He was a graduate of City College High School in 1956 and went on to receive his BS from The University of Maryland, College Park in 1961. Karl was a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity, Beta Chapter. After graduating, Karl enlisted in the army and was honorably discharged in 1964. He worked at Bethlehem
Steel in Sparrows Point, Maryland, retiring in 1968, after 21 years of employment. Karl went on to work for the State of Maryland in their Apprenticeship Program, retiring in June of 2013.
Karl married Shirley Ann Allen in 1959 and together they had two children, Craig Allen Matzdorf, of Hollywood, Maryland and Leigh Allen Chancler (nee Matzdorf) of Pottstown, Pennsylvania. Their marriage ended in 1990. Karl married his life-partner of thirty years, Patricia Ann Rodabaugh (nee Passman), in September of 2009.
Karl is survived by his wife, Patricia Ann Matzdorf (nee Passman); his children, Craig Allen Matzdorf and Leigh Allen Chancler (nee Matzdorf); his step-children, Beverly Ann Erdman (nee Rodabaugh) and Elmer William Rodabaugh, III; and his grandchildren, Katherine Rose Matzdorf, Jeffrey Allen Matzdorf, Alexandra Leigh
Chancler, Kristen Marie Matzdorf, and Ryan Matthew Chancler.
Karl was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather and will be deeply missed by his family. Following Karl's wishes, there will be no formal services. A celebration of life for immediate family members will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 29, 2019