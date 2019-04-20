|
Karla E. Hulse, 80, Sept. 21, 1938 - April 14, 2019, wife of the late George Hulse, and mother of the late Kathleen Webster. She is remembered by grandchildren: Mary Spears and husband Craig Spears, George E. Hulse Jr., Katherine Webster, and Benjamin Webster and along with great-grandchildren: Miranda, Molly and Mason Spears. Karla worked as security officer at John Hopkins Welsh Medical Library over 35 years. The family is planning a memorial service in her honor at ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., in Manchester, next week. Please check www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com for date and time.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019