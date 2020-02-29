|
Dr. Karni W. Frank (nee Spitz), of Bloomfield Hills, MI, passed away on Feb. 27, 2020, at the age of 83. She is survived by her loving husband, Dr. Robert N. Frank; children, Dale Frank (Elizabeth Hexner), Ariel (Andrew) Green, Stephen Frank (Adam Berger) and Gitta "Sissy" Frank (Paul Mitchell); brother, Dr. Werner (Anne) Spitz; grandchildren, Leah, Anna and Noah Mitchell, Max, Daphne, Ethan, Benjamin, Hannah and Abigail Frank, Isabel, Zoey and Aaron Green. She was predeceased by her parents, Drs. Anna and Siegfried Spitz.
Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Sunday, March 1, at 4 pm. Interment Clover Hill Park Cemetery - Birmingham, MI. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Congregation Beit Simchat Torah, 130 W. 30th Street, New York, NY 10001-0154 or Wayne State University School of Medicine, Office of Development, 4201 St. Antoine Street, Detroit, MI 48201.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020