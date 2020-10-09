Age 59, of Joppa, MD, passed peacefully from this life into the loving arms of our Lord on September 28, 2020, at her home surrounded by family after a long battle with cancer. Karol is survived by her loving husband, Richard X. Hamilton I; three children, Rick Hamilton (Melanie), Christopher Marras (Alexandra), and Anna Hamilton; two grandsons, Ricky and Charlie Hamilton; and brother Charlie Kovacsi (Michelle). A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday October 17, 2020, 9 a.m. at New Life Baptist Church, 5501 Lloyd Avenue, White Marsh, Maryland 21162.



