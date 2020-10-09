1/
Karol Ann Hamilton
Age 59, of Joppa, MD, passed peacefully from this life into the loving arms of our Lord on September 28, 2020, at her home surrounded by family after a long battle with cancer. Karol is survived by her loving husband, Richard X. Hamilton I; three children, Rick Hamilton (Melanie), Christopher Marras (Alexandra), and Anna Hamilton; two grandsons, Ricky and Charlie Hamilton; and brother Charlie Kovacsi (Michelle). A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday October 17, 2020, 9 a.m. at New Life Baptist Church, 5501 Lloyd Avenue, White Marsh, Maryland 21162.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Celebration of Life
09:00 AM
New Life Baptist Church
