On August 28, 2020, Katharine A. "Kay" Foard (nee Andrew); beloved wife of the late William C. "Billy" Foard. Devoted mother of Elisabeth C. "Lisa" Foard and her partner Lisa, William A. "Andy" Foard, and Stuart B. Foard and his wife Debra. Cherished grandmother of Kaylin C. Foard, William D. "Will" Foard, Jackson D. Foard, and Mason D. Foard. Dear sister of John Andrew and his partner Linda. Also survived by her 4 loving nieces, many cousins, other relatives, and friends.
Due to the current pandemic, the family will schedule a celebration of Kay's life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family will appreciate memorial contributions to the Alzheimer's Association
of Greater MD 1850 York Road Suite D Timonium, MD 21093.