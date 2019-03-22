Home

Katherine A. Glatfelter

On March 20, 2019; Katherine Anna Glatfelter nee Hofmeier, age 88 of Parkville; beloved wife of the late Ross Glatfelter; aunt of Linda V. Vinton, John W. Hofmeier and Sue Ann Burkowske; dear friend of Helen V. Tennant, Jack and Mary Ellen Zimmerman.Family and friends will honor Katherine's life at the family owned Evans Funeral Chapel and Cremation -8800 Harford Road-Parkville on Sunday, March 24 from 12-5 PM where a funeral service will be held 11 AM Monday. Interment Moreland Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Katherine's name may be made to Christus Victor Lutheran Church-9833 Harford Road, Parkville, Maryland 21234.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2019
