On May 29, 2020, KATHERINE A. SCHLEUPNER (nee Adams), beloved wife of the late Edmund L. Schleupner; devoted mother of Nancy L. Schleupner, Leslie "Les" E. Schleupner, and William "Will" A. Schleupner; loving sister of Ruth Adams and the late Virginia Arrington; adoring grandmother of several grandchildren. Also survived by many loving family and friends. Services are postponed until a future date to be decided upon by the family due to gathering restrictions in response to COVID19. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Katherine's memory to Wounded Warrior Project and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. For donation information and online condolences, please visit harrywitzkefuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 14, 2020.