Katherine A. Schleupner
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Katherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On May 29, 2020, KATHERINE A. SCHLEUPNER (nee Adams), beloved wife of the late Edmund L. Schleupner; devoted mother of Nancy L. Schleupner, Leslie "Les" E. Schleupner, and William "Will" A. Schleupner; loving sister of Ruth Adams and the late Virginia Arrington; adoring grandmother of several grandchildren. Also survived by many loving family and friends. Services are postponed until a future date to be decided upon by the family due to gathering restrictions in response to COVID19. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Katherine's memory to Wounded Warrior Project and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. For donation information and online condolences, please visit harrywitzkefuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21043
410-465-2848
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved