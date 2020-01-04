|
|
The world was made better by the addition of Katherine Ann Cameron (nee MacDonald) on October 19 1968 in Washington DC. Born to, and survived by, Douglas Edward MacDonald and Elsa Blanca MacDonald (nee D'Auf der Maur), Katherine will also challenge her husband Michael, her two children, Atticus and Audrey, family, friends, colleagues and students to honor her memory.
Katherine spent her life pursuing knowledge and her career sharing that pursuit with us. She had an amazing education at the North Carolina School of Science and Math, Davidson College, UCLA, Johns Hopkins and the University of Maryland before becoming a tenured professor of psychology at Coppin State University (go Eagles) where she taught for the past 11 years. She was much loved and much respected by students, colleagues and coaches.
Katherine was an avid fisherwoman, outdoorswoman, Girl Scout troop leader and world traveler who delighted in the wilderness and spent her summers on Whitehead Island NB and Lake Temagami ON with her family and friends. She loved to swim, kayak, ski and lounge.
Katherine died peacefully at home in Baltimore on December 31, 2019 after a short, heroic struggle with cancer. She will be piped home at The Rawlings Conservatory in Druid Hill Park on Sunday, January 12 at 1 PM. Donations in Katherine's memory and in lieu of flowers may be made to the Elijah Cummings Youth Project at ecyp.org.
An honest human here lies at rest,
As e'er God with Their image blest:
The friend of man, the friend of truth;
The friend of age, and guide of youth:
Few hearts like hers, with virtue warm'd,
Few heads with knowledge so inform'd:
If there's another world, she lives in bliss;
If there is none, she made the best of this.
Adapted from "Epitaph On My Own Friend" by Robert Burns.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 4, 2020