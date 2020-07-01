Katherine Arthur
On June 24, 2020, Katherine Arthur (nee Pfaff) of Owings Mills, MD passed away peacefully at the age of 74. She was the devoted wife of the late Roy W. Arthur.

Born in Baltimore to the late William Pfaff and Mary (Canby) Pfaff, she was the loving mother of Richard W. Arthur, William D. Arthur and his wife Catherine, and two grandchildren. She is also survived by a brother William E. Pfaff.

Services are private. Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to McDonogh School, 8600 McDonogh Road, Owings Mills, MD 21117 or www.mcdonogh.org

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jul. 1, 2020.
June 28, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
