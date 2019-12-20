|
On December 16, 2019 Katherine M. "Kitty" Bona passed away, she was the beloved Wife of Lou Bona; devoted Mother of Mark Giordani, Gregory Giordani and his wife Vivian, and Krystle Molite and her husband Nick; dear Sister Linda Hamilton and her husband Rick; Daughter-in-law of Judy "Nana" Bona; loving Meme of Katelyn, Kara, Evan, Katerina, George, Dominic, Rocco, and Stella.
Relatives and friends may gather at Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air, Inc. 610 W. MacPhail Rd. Bel Air, MD 21014 on Thursday 3-5 and 7-9 PM where the funeral service will be held on Friday at 11 AM. Interment Bel Air Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St, Jude's Children's Research Hospital 262 Danny Thomas Pl. Memphis, TN 38105. Online tributes may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 20, 2019