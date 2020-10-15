1/
Katherine Gue
1956 - 2020
The Gue Family has lost another lovely soul, Katherine (Kate/Katie) Anne Gue. Katherine Anne Gue, 63, of Nags Head, NC, passed away October 1, 2020. She is survived by her significant other, Stephen Harkins, her siblings and their spouses, Terry & John Beebe, Gardner & Meredith Gue and Geraldine & Stewart Riley. In addition, she is survived by her nieces, Emily & Nicole Gue and nephews, Shamus & Cameron Riley, as well as aunts and uncles. Kate's spunky spirit and huge loving heart will be truly missed by all.

Kate was preceded in death by her parents, W. Kenneth Gue Jr. and Shirley June (Wilkins) Gue, as well as her brother, Michael Kevin Gue.

Kate was born November 30, 1956 in Harford, CT. She spent her youth in Baltimore, MD and is a graduate of Mercy High School. Her later years were spent in Virginia Beach, VA and Nags Head, NC.

Services will be private.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
