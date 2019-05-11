Katherine "Kitty" Hughes, 97, of Parkville, Md. died on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 with family members by her side. Born to John Curtis Kirk and Elsie Schlichter Kirk of Roland Park on June 9, 1921. She is survived by her four children and their spouses, Kathy Ferra (Jeff) of Eldersburg,Md., Robert Hughes (Alice) of Catonsville, Md., Henry Hughes, Jr, (Mary Clare) of Powhatan, Va. and Brian Hughes (Rose) of New Freedom, Pa. In addition she is survived by eight grandchildren and their spouses, Stephanie (Shane), Jenny, Brooks ( Hosheana), James, David (Jessie), Roger (Brandy), Christopher, and Brian. She is also survived by her eight great grandchildren, Jordan, Hailey, Selah, Ian, Rylee, Hunter, Madison and Mariah. Katherine is predeceased by her husband of 64 years, Henry G Hughes. Katherine was well known for her many volunteer services and will be dearly missed by her family and friends. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at the Oakcrest Chapel. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her name to the Oakcrest Benevolent Fund. Published in Baltimore Sun on May 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary