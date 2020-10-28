Hack: On October 22, 2020, Katherine L. 'Katie", beloved daughter of Patricia and Elmer Hack, Sr., devoted sister of Elmer H. Hack, Jr.
Visiting at E.F. Lassahn Funeral Home, (Kingsville), 11750 Belair Rd. on Friday, 10/30/20, 2-4 & 7-9 PM. Funeral services will be held at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Kingsville on Saturday, 10/31/20 at 11:00 AM. If desired, contributions may be made to the Char Hope Foundation, P.O. Box 181, Street, MD, 21154 or Rage Against Addiction, Inc., P.O. Box 1, Forest Hill, MD, 21050.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 28, 2020.