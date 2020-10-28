1/
Katherine L. Hack
Hack: On October 22, 2020, Katherine L. 'Katie", beloved daughter of Patricia and Elmer Hack, Sr., devoted sister of Elmer H. Hack, Jr.

Visiting at E.F. Lassahn Funeral Home, (Kingsville), 11750 Belair Rd. on Friday, 10/30/20, 2-4 & 7-9 PM. Funeral services will be held at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Kingsville on Saturday, 10/31/20 at 11:00 AM. If desired, contributions may be made to the Char Hope Foundation, P.O. Box 181, Street, MD, 21154 or Rage Against Addiction, Inc., P.O. Box 1, Forest Hill, MD, 21050.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
E F Lassahn Funeral Home
OCT
30
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
E F Lassahn Funeral Home
OCT
31
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
October 25, 2020
I am so sorry.
HE
Friend
October 25, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss
October 25, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
D T
