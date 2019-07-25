Home

Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI 02891
(401) 596-2648
Liturgy
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
95 Main St.
Stonington, CT
Katherine Lopes Notice
Katherine R. (Ports) Lopes, beloved wife of Raymond P. Lopes, of S. Broad St., Pawcatuck, CT, passed away at The Westerly Hospital on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at the age of 85.

Katherine was a communicant of St. Michael Church and a professed Secular Franciscan of the Little Flower Fraternity. She enjoyed Duck Pin Bowling in her younger days.

She was the daughter of the late Clarence and Marie Ports. She is survived by her husband Raymond; four children, Clare Ellen Murphy of Culver City, CA, Susan Dietz of Fallston, MD, JoAnn Harman of Glen Rock, PA and David Rappe of Plainfield, IL; a brother Franklin "Buddy" Ports, Sr. of Bel Air, MD; sister Eleanor Wagoner of Elkton, MD; 11 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

A Funeral Liturgy will be held at St. Mary's Church, 95 Main St., Stonington, CT on Friday at 11am. An additional Mass followed by burial in Towson, Maryland will take place at a date and time to be announced. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly, RI is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 25, 2019
