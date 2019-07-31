|
Katherine Rappe (nee Ports) Lopes, 85, beloved wife of Raymond P. Lopes, of Pawcatuck, CT., passed away at the Westerly Hospital Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Katherine was a communicant of St. Michael Church and a professed Secular Franciscan of the Little Flower Fraternity. She enjoyed duckpin bowling in her younger days. She was the daughter of the late Clarence and Marie Ports. She is survived by her husband, Raymond; four children, Clare Ellen Murphy of Culver City, Calif., Susan Dietz of Fallston, Md., JoAnn Harman of Glen Rock, Pa., and David Rappe of Plainfield, Ill.; a brother Franklin "Buddy" Ports Sr. of Bel Air, Md.; sister Eleanor Wagoner of Elkton, Md.; 11 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday at 10am at the Church of the Immaculate Conception 200 Ware Ave. in Towson. Interment Gardens of Faith Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 31, 2019