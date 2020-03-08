Home

Katherine Lukowski

Katherine Lukowski Notice
On March 4, 2020, Katherine Lukowski (nee Mazzei) passed away. She was the beloved wife of the late Gilbert J. Lukowski; devoted mother of Beverly L. Atkins and her husband Ken, John T. Lukowski, and Janet E. Ewing and her husband Ron; loving grandmother of Veronica Ewing. Katherine was predeceased by four siblings. She is survived by many loving extended family members and friends.

Family and friends are invited to gather at the Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc., 9705 Belair RD, Nottingham, MD 21236, on Monday, March 9, 2020, from 3-5pm and 7-9pm. A Mass of Christian Funeral will be celebrated on Tuesday, at 10am, at Shine of the Little Flower Catholic Church. Interment services will follow at Holy Rosary Church.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 8, 2020
