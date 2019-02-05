Home

Services
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
View Map
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
6:30 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
View Map
Lying in State
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Annunciation
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Annunciation
Katherine Maistros Notice
On February 3, 2019, Katherine Maistros, devoted mother of Michael, Louis, and Diane Maistros; loving Yia Yia of Amberle and Booker Maistros; dear sister of Anna Stroumbis (James) and Tasso Mavrides (Joan); beloved band mother of "The Last Picture Show." Also survived by many nieces, nephews and extended family.Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Rd. (beltway exit 26), on Wednesday, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM, where a Trisaghion service will be held at 6:30 PM. Mrs. Maistros will lie-in-state at the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Annunciation, Thursday from 10 to 10:30 AM, at which time the Funeral Service will begin. Interment Greek Orthodox Cemetery. In lieu flowers to be determined. Refer back to www.RuckFuneralHomes.com for updated information.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 5, 2019
