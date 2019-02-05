|
|
On February 3, 2019, Katherine Maistros, devoted mother of Michael, Louis, and Diane Maistros; loving Yia Yia of Amberle and Booker Maistros; dear sister of Anna Stroumbis (James) and Tasso Mavrides (Joan); beloved band mother of "The Last Picture Show." Also survived by many nieces, nephews and extended family.Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Rd. (beltway exit 26), on Wednesday, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM, where a Trisaghion service will be held at 6:30 PM. Mrs. Maistros will lie-in-state at the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Annunciation, Thursday from 10 to 10:30 AM, at which time the Funeral Service will begin. Interment Greek Orthodox Cemetery. In lieu flowers to be determined. Refer back to www.RuckFuneralHomes.com for updated information.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 5, 2019