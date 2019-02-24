Home

Katherine Marie Bell R.S.M.

On February 21, 2019, beloved Sister of Mercy Katherine Marie Bell passed away in hospice care at Sinai Hospital. A Sister of Mercy for 65 years, she taught in AL schools for a decade. In 1971, she began a 15 year ministry as Principal of Immaculate Heart of Mary School on Loch Raven Blvd. Later she studied at St. Mary's Seminary, and was, for almost 30 years, Pastoral Associate at St. Francis of Assisi Parish on Harford Rd. Sister Kate is survived by a brother, C. Alan Bell; a sister, Diane Tallon; and many nieces and nephews. Viewing on Wednesday, February 27 from 7:00 to 9:00 PM at Leonard J. Ruck Funeral Home, 5305 Harford Rd, and on Thursday, February 28 from 9:00 to 10:00 AM at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 3615 Harford Rd, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM. Memorial gifts may be sent to: Mercy Volunteer Corps, 1325 Sumneytown Pike, Gwynedd Valley, PA 19437; and to Beyond the Boundaries: St. Francis of Assisi Church, 3615 Harford Rd, Baltimore 21218. www.RuckFuneralHomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 24, 2019
